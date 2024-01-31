Statesboro Y’s Heart Run set for Feb. 10

Organized by the Statesboro Family YMCA, the 2024 Statesboro Heart Run is set for Saturday, Feb. 10.



The three-mile run/walk event is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to combat heart disease, the leading cause of mortality in Georgia, said Hannah Beggs, executive director of the Statesboro Y.

The race/walk will begin and end at the Y, which is located at East Jones Ave. and Gentilly Road.

"All proceeds from the Heart Run will directly benefit our newly launched Phase 3 Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, which is a collaborative effort with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Georgia Southern University,” Beggs said in a release Tuesday afternoon. “This program strives to offer free cardiac rehabilitation services to participants, ensuring comprehensive care for those recovering from heart-related issues."

East Georgia Regional is the premier sponsor of the run and is joined by Tandoor and Tap, Vino 1910, Statesboro Golf Carts, Boot Liquors and Southern Insurance & Annuities as sponsors.

According to the release, the YMCA hopes community support will allow the Y to expand its Cardiac Rehabilitation Program. The program aims to improve awareness of the value of cardiac rehabilitation, promote best practices to increase cardiac rehabilitation participation, and reduce barriers to participation.

"We're excited to announce that participants will receive red shoelaces, symbolizing our collective commitment to heart health,” Beggs said. “On race day, we'll also feature a table where participants can create name bracelets in honor of loved ones, adding a personal touch to the run.”

Registration for the 2024 Statesboro Heart Run is open. The entry fee of $30 up until race day, and $40 on the day of the event. The event welcomes participants of all levels.

“We urge the community to come together, lace up their running shoes and run/walk for their lives,” Beggs said.

For more information and to register, the Statesboro YMCA on Facebook, or contact Beggs at hannah.beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org