Statesboro Y to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ Oct. 28

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies. Costumes are optional. There will be a costume contest at the event as well as on the Statesboro Family YMCA’s Facebook and Instagram page.

The Trunk or Treat event is designed to provide community members with a safe alternative to door-to- door trick or treating, said Hannah Beggs, executive director of the Statesboro Y.

“I love this event, it is so great to see all of the amazing families and see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Beggs said. “Last year we had 25 community organizations decorate their trunks and provide candy to over 700 kids. I am looking forward to the overwhelming community support again this year”

Want to help out?

Organizations or businesses interested in decorating a trunk and passing out candy may contact Beggs at hannah.beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org or by calling the Statesboro YMCA at (912) 225-1962.

Organizations and businesses that participate are asked to bring at least 6-8 bags of candy with them and arrive no later than 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, the day of the event, to set up.

The business or organization with the best decorated truck will receive a YMCA gift basket with a free one-month YMCA membership.

Candy donations

The Statesboro Family YMCA also is accepting individually wrapped/pre-packaged candy for the event. Donated candy may be dropped off at the YMCA welcome center at 409 Clairborne Ave. The Y is open Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday noon–6 p.m.