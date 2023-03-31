Statesboro Y Easter Egg hunt postponed to April 8

Due to possible severe weather, the Statesboro Family YMCA community Easter egg hunt has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its site off East Jones and Gentilly.

The free family event is open to children of all ages and will include bounce houses, face painting, crafts and egg hunts for various ages, as well as for children with sensory considerations.

Organizations and businesses interested in facilitating an activity booth or hosting a table should contact the Y via email at Hannah.Beggs@YMCAofCoastalGA.org. Donations of candy, plastic eggs or giveaway items can be dropped off at the YMCA welcome center at 409 Clairborne Ave Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. or Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I love this event! It is amazing to offer free, safe activities for families to come together and participate in,” said Hannah Beggs, branch director at the Statesboro Family YMCA. “The smiles on these children’s faces reminds me of why I work at the Y.”

The Easter Egg-stravaganza is free for all community families. For more information, contact the Statesboro Family YMCA at (912) 225-1962.