Statesboro Village Builders to host Family Fun Resource Day Feb. 24

Statesboro Village Builders will hold a “Family Fun Resource Day” on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on South Main St.

According to a release from the city of Statesboro, the public is invited to attend a day filled with music, interactive games and onsite resources. There will be face painting, arts and crafts and a bounce house. There will also be free food, books and door prizes.

“During our previous two resource day events in October and January, we served more than 1,000 families,” said Dr. LaSara Mitchell, Statesboro Village Builders coordinator. “With each event, we’re better able to understand the diverse family units living in Statesboro and the type of resources and support they need.”

While families enjoy the entertainment at the event, they’re encouraged to explore a variety of resources and services from more than 50 vendors, including healthcare exams, vaccines, screenings, financial assistance forms, hot food, free clothing and more.

“These events have also turned out to be a great networking opportunity for vendors to share with other organizations what they do and how they can work together to better support the residents of our community,” Mitchell said. “This upcoming resource day will be our third event, and we are specifically focusing on community health awareness in conjunction with February Heart Health Month.”

Family Fun Resource Day is presented in partnership with the City of Statesboro, Hills Mortuary, Statesboro Regional Library, Restoring The Breach, LoSeED, East Georgia Healthcare Center, Statesboro Community Youth Network, Statesboro Youth Council and Statesboro Police Department.

“When we come together and connect in positive ways, change happens and hope is inspired. Village Builders resource days are a chance for members of our community to receive what they need, and sometimes all they need is a little kindness and a helping hand,” Mitchell said.

Statesboro Village Builders was launche in January 2023 by the City of Statesboro’s Youth Commission and Mayor Jonathan McCollar in collaboration with community stakeholders. To learn more, visit www.statesboroga.gov/villagebuilders.