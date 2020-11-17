Statesboro Urgent Care set to open Thursday

Two local physicians have set a high goal with their latest endeavor: Change the landscape of urgent care in Statesboro.

Dr. Sreevalli Dega and Dr. Ian Munger have been working for months preparing to open Statesboro Urgent Care and the office will begin serving patients on Thursday. The married couple said they have hired a team of nurse practitioners, office staff, and a physician assistant they believe have the experience and vision to bring something new to Statesboro.

Drs. Dega and Munger have been local residents since 2013 and 2011, respectively.

Dega said she has found Statesboro to be a community that prides itself in supporting family and locally owned businesses. Also, she noticed there was no family-owned urgent care facility in Statesboro.

So, Dega and Munger believed the time was right for them to build a family owned urgent care facility in the town they call home. She credits a local mentor as the inspiration for a company culture of excellence and compassion she hopes will be evident in Statesboro Urgent Care.

Dega said patients of Statesboro Urgent Care will receive treatment from Nurse Practitioners Jean Bailey, Karen Anderson and Henry Brower, along with Physician Assistant Scott Fouch. Leading the office team is RN Jack Bailey, she said.

Dega and Munger said on of their goals is to create an office culture in which each member thrives and is able to grow in his or her role.

“United we stand,” she said, expressing the old adage and emphasizing the importance of working as a team to the benefit of their patients.

Asked what benefits patients would find in visiting an urgent care facility, rather than going to an emergency room, Dega said the difference is more than just financial.

“Visiting the emergency room might cost you twice as much, but that is not the most important difference,” she said. “It is important for us to help educate the public about the different types of care available to them so that we can redistribute health care to the appropriate setting. This will help to alleviate the strain on emergency rooms and help patients receive more appropriate care.”

Dr. Ian Munger, who is an emergency medicine provider at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, said he understands the dilemma Dega describes all too well. As a physician at Statesboro Urgent Care, ne will bring experience with urgent and emergency care.

Dega described the difference of care as one of severity with urgent care treating those illnesses and injuries that might need immediate attention, while not being an immediate threat to life, limb or sight. Emergency care, however, is needed if an injury or illness poses an immediate threat to the patient and must be addressed immediately. Relieving the number of urgent care patients visiting an emergency room frees those doctors to provide more thorough care to those patients who need emergency treatment.

Dega said Statesboro Urgent Care will provide services that include occupational medicine, physicals, lab and x-ray services, and COVID-19 testing. Their services will utilize telehealth, as needed, and will offer drive thru and instant COVID testing.

Dega said the staff is looking forward to Thursday’s opening at their office on Brampton Avenue in the Market District. Also, she thanked the individuals who have helped to make the opening possible, with the complications from COVID-19 delaying many aspects of the building.

“I want to express my gratitude to God, BAK builders, and the many others who helped ensure the timely opening of the facility,” Dega said.

Although x-ray services will not be available the first week, Dega, Munger, and their staff will be available for all other services immediately, she said.



