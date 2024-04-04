Statesboro Tidal Wave Auto Spa now open; is company's 250th location

After more than a year of clearing, site work and construction, Tidal Wave Auto Spa second car wash in Statesboro is now open, this one at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 80 East, next to the Parker’s store.

According to a release from the company, Wednesday’s grand opening is the 27th Tidal Wave to open in 2024 and the 250th overall since it was founded in 1999.

"Opening our 250th location, especially in our beloved home state of Georgia, is a momentous occasion for Tidal Wave Auto Spa," said CEO and founder Scott Blackstock. "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our loyal customers and dedicated employees who have been instrumental in our success since the very beginning. Together, we've built something truly remarkable, and we're looking forward to continuing to deliver an exceptional car wash experience as we grow and expand further."

According to the release, Tidal Wave is offering free car washes now through April 10 at the Highway 80 East location.

Tidal Wave took over the W4 Express Car Wash on Fair Road in February 2022. Initially, the company was planning to build a car wash in the Eagles Corner Shopping Center behind Publix.