Statesboro teen, juvenile in custody after shooting

A Statesboro teenager and a juvenile are in custody following a shooting incident at an apartment complex in the city.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, Statesboro Police Department officers were on patrol Wednesday evening at 8:10 p.m. when they heard gunfire coming from The Vault apartment complex. The Vault is located On Statesboro Place Circle, off Lanier Drive and behind the Copper Beech apartment complex.

Akins said Flock gunshot detectors confirmed the location of the gunshots and officers began searching for any victims or suspects.

“Two males, one juvenile and one adult, were detained running from the #3 Building at the Vault,” Akins said.

Officers also located a 17-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was later flown to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he remains, Akins said.

SPD detectives processed the crime scene and interviewed Vault apartment residents.

The two detainees also were interviewed and both were charged with being parties to the crime of aggravated assault along with other, unrelated, offenses.

Jayden Staley,18, of Chandler Road was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, while the juvenile was sent to the Claxton RYDC.

Akins said other arrests are anticipated and the investigation continues.

Information may be provided to Detective Dustin Hardin at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.





Flock gunshot detectors

The “Flock” referenced by Akins include Flock LPR cameras that are programmed to read the license plate and snap a still picture of every vehicle that comes by. The city has 30 of the cameras mounted on short poles topped by small solar panels at locations across the city.

Also, Police Chief Mike Broadhead said Flock has a product called “Raven,” which uses audio sensors that react to the specific decibel or acoustic sound of a gunshot.

“They then communicate with each other and triangulate the location where the shots came from, which is then communicated to an officer's on-board computers,” Broadhead said.

The chief said the department is leasing a number of these sensors through a grant and are trying them out.

“They work amazingly well in the locations they are situated,” Broadhead said.

Georgia Southern University also uses Flock cameras throughout the campus and has installed a few of the Raven acoustic sensors, as well.

Broadhead said the particular Raven sensors used to isolate the shots to The Vault complex were SPD's.