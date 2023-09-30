Statesboro shooting determined to be self defense

The shooting death of a Savannah man that occurred in Statesboro Sept. 1 was determined to be self-defense.

According to a release Friday from Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins, “no charges will be brought against the individual who fired the fatal shots” that killed 20-year-old Larry Chapman during an incident at The Connection at Statesboro apartment complex on Stambuk Lane.

SPD officers and detectives were called to The Connection Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. for reports of a man shot at that location.

“Upon arriving, officers located the male, later identified as Larry Maurice Chapman on a stairway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Akins said. “Officers immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived to transport Chapman to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.”

Chapman later died from his wounds at East Georgia Regional, Akins said.

Detectives immediately secured and searched the area for evidence, Akins said.

“The individual who fired the shots was identified and interviewed along with other individuals inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting,” Akins said.

Akins said the investigation continued throughout September.

“Multiple individuals were interviewed and all of the physical evidence examined,” Akins said. “Detectives consulted with attorneys of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office regarding their findings. The facts of the investigation support a finding that Chapman’s death resulted from an act of self-defense by another party.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911. To submit an anonymous tip, go to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus the message.