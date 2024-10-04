By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro Service League's 51st Annual Attic Sale begins three-day run
Event open Friday And Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds
Attic Sale
Ernest Beasley, left, helps son-in-law CJ Martin, daughter Hayley, and grandson Sayer, 8, load up a dresser bought at the annual Statesboro Service League Attic Sale at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 3. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

After Hurricane Helene forced the postponement of the 51st annual Attic Sale last Saturday, the Service League rescheduled the fundraiser for not just one, but three days this week. 

In addition to Thursday, the 2024 Attic Sale will be open 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. The entry fee is $5, although members of line crews working to restore power to the area get in free. 

Attic Sale
Gwendolyn Hall makes her way back to her car after finding a cart full of goodies Thursday at the Attic Sale. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Members of the Service League have once again collected hundreds of items throughout the year to be sold and used as means for funding charities and various local service projects. 

Items featured in the 2024 Attic Sale include furniture, bedding, home accessories, clothing and toys; the one-day market will even include a row boat and golf cart tires.


Proceeds from the event help support the charitable efforts of Safe Haven, Gateway Girls, Kids Closet/Fostering Bulloch and several more area agencies.

Attic Sale
Statesboro Service League volunteers wave to line crews pulling into the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds after a hard day's work during the Attic Sale on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Attic Sale is held each fall and is the only fundraiser for the Service League. All of the proceeds are returned to the community. Since 1973, Statesboro Service League members have volunteered in the community and the League has supported numerous non-profit agencies in Bulloch through the past 51 years.

Attic Sale
Toni Coleman helps Asmaa Henry, 8, left, shop for a birthday gift with daughter Koral England, 7, during the Statesboro Service League Attic Sale. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

