Statesboro seeks housing developers with juicier subdivision incentives

Statesboro’s city government is inviting developers to submit applications for its newly revamped residential subdivision incentive program as officials seek to encourage construction of new owner-occupied homes within the city limits.

After an initial favorable vote on a first reading Dec. 1, City Council on Dec. 15 unanimously approved the ordinance amendment overhauling the incentive program.

“Since I’ve been in Statesboro I hear developers say all the time, ‘We can’t afford to build in Statesboro,’ so (new subdivisions) form a ring around the city,” City Manager Charles Penny told the mayor and council in November. “Hopefully, with these incentives, we may get some homes on property that’s already inside the city, but it might also be an incentive for some property that’s contiguous with us to be annexed into the city.”

Under Article 1 of the updated program, the city will pay developers of approved subdivisions a $10,000 per-lot incentive for development of owner-occupied, single-family residential subdivisions within R-15 and R-20 zones and planned unit developments, designated as PUD zones. Additionally, for each approved plan, the city will install natural gas lines in the subdivision at no cost to the developer.

GICH provision

The new program also has an added component, Article 2, especially for neighborhoods identified by the local Georgia Initiative for Community Housing, or GICH, team as needing revitalization. To provide incentives for smaller homes to be built than would be typical in R-15 or R-20 zones, Article 2 requires that subdivisions proposed for incentives in GICH neighborhoods be zoned R-8. However, city officials noted that they intend to allow rezoning to that designation in GICH neighborhoods where it does not already exist.

To qualify, subdivisions in GICH areas must be limited to new homeowners making between 80% and 120% of area median income. These are considered to be moderate-income residents.

The basic incentive spelled out for subdivisions in GICH neighborhoods is also a $10,000 per-lot payment and free natural gas pipeline installation. But for City Council-approved subdivisions in this category, the city will also waive all permit and sewer tap fees and construction inspection fees not required by the state.

A residential subdivision incentive program had been on Statesboro’s ordinance books at least since 2001. But the previous incentives were based on incremental unit pricing and looked nothing like the new $10,000 per-lot lump sum.

The old incentives had been difficult to understand, and qualifying for the program was highly subjective, current city Planning and Development Director Kathy Field told the council during a work session.

Scoring system

Incentives are not guaranteed to all applicants meeting the general requirements under the revamped program, either. The amount of funding available will be limited by the city’s annual budgets. But the revised ordinance sets up a scoring system for evaluating developers’ plans.

For Article 1 subdivisions, developers can win bonus points by doing things such as including high-end amenities in aesthetic design and building materials or adding usable open space or recreational facilities or a tree-save plan.

Article 2 specifies bonus criteria for GICH neighborhood housing, with some differences. In these areas, removal of dilapidated or blighted structures as a part of the subdivision development plan can also win points. So can a plan that brings parcels currently zoned R-4 into an R-8 single-family zoning district.

Each article provides what officials are calling a “score card” showing points available for each specific element.

Would-be developers can download the program application or view the incentive program ordinance in its entirety at www.statesboroga.gov/subdivision-incentive. For the fiscal year 2021 round of incentives, applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. March 1, according to a city media release.

Applications should be submitted either in person to Kathleen Field, director of planning and development at City Hall, 50 East Main St. or by emailing her Kathy.field@statesboroga.gov.