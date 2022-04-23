Statesboro seeking volunteers for three city boards

The City of Statesboro is currently accepting applications for appointments to its Greener Boro Commission, Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board and Tree Board.

According to a release from the city, the deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is 5 p.m. May 6. Completed applications should be submitted to the office of the City Clerk by email to leah.harden@statesboroga.gov. Applications for each of the open positions can be found at www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.





Greener Boro Commission

The Statesboro City Council voted to establish the Greener Boro Commission during this week’s City Council meeting after Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Councilmember Shari Barr proposed the creation of the commission earlier in April.

The newly created board will consist of nine members appointed by the mayor and City Council. The Greener Boro Commission will have the authority to prepare studies, reports, strategies, education efforts and/or programs for the purpose of informing and advising the governing body on policy matters related to best municipal practices for environmental sustainability.

Members would serve staggered terms with the initial term for five specified members ending May 31, 2024, and the initial terms of the other four members ending May 31, 2023.

The date and time of the monthly commission meetings would be established by the new members.





Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board

The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board was established in October 2016 and consists of seven members appointed by the mayor and City Council. The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board has the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body, city officials and city staff on policy matters related to implementing the goals of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation within the corporate limits of the City of Statesboro.

The appointments are for two-year terms. The board currently meets on the third Monday of each month at noon virtually, but is subject to change in the near future.





Statesboro Tree Board

The Statesboro Tree Board was established in January 1991. The board consists of nine members appointed by the mayor and City Council. The members serve staggered six-year terms.

The board’s primary responsibility is to hear requests for variances in the enforcement of the city’s tree ordinance. The board also partners with forestry and conservation organizations to plant additional trees and enhance green space around the city. The board meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 1:30 p.m.



