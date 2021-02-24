Statesboro-raised entrepreneur Tere Tatiana offers trucking seminar

Tere Tatiana, an entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer who grew up in Statesboro and now owns Atlanta-based trucking company Labeled Blu Transportation, is bringing a “Let’s Talk Trucking” seminar to Statesboro this weekend.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at noon Saturday, Feb. 27 in the Holiday Inn Statesboro-University Area, 455 Commerce Drive.

People who attend the seminar will learn about business structure, the transportation system and truck safety, freight shipping, driver retention, how to scale a business for size and growth and other strategies, the organizers promise. The content is tailored to those who want to own and operate, or simply own, a trucking business, the announcement stated.

Seating will be limited. Regular tickets purchased in advance at letstalktrucking.net are $350, with virtual tickets also available at that price for people who want to participate online. Remaining seats for in-person attendance will go for $400 at the door.

Labeled Blu Transportation’s event announcement refers to the trucking industry as “a hotbed of opportunity for men and women seeking ways to venture into entrepreneurship and to generate additional income in a shaky economic climate” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Especially during the pandemic, truck drivers are considered essential workers because we are here making sure everything is still moving as far as getting aid out to victims, and making sure hospitals and medical facilities are getting the proper equipment to take care of the masses,” Tatiana said. “Also, trucking is critical to shipping all kinds of goods we need on a daily basis, but there is actually a shortage of drivers. I want to share this information and get as many people out there on the road.”

Born in Atlanta but raised in Statesboro, where she graduated from high school, Tatiana went on to Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, where she graduated with honors and a degree in public relations. Businesses she has launched as a “serial entrepreneur,” include Labeled Blu Collections, Labeled Blu Realty and Southern Hospitality Adult Daycare Facility, in addition to Labeled Blu Transportation.

She will be one of three featured speakers for the seminar.

Focused Credit Solutions LLC founder and owner Kash Lanier, also originally from Statesboro, will address financial aspects of growing a trucking business.

Eric Ball, owner of Truckestates, is described as an expert in Department of Transportation safety and compliance. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in business administration, as well as more than 10 years of experience in the trucking industry and over 14 years investigating vehicle and truck accidents.