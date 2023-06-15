Statesboro Police seeking suspect in aggravated assault incident

Statesboro police are looking for a Mikell St. man they say was involved in an aggravated assault incident.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center Thursday evening, where a 38-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip had gone for medical assistance.

The victim indicated that he was shot by a person known to him in the parking lot of Groover Homes on Packinghouse Road, Akins said.

“Subsequent investigation indicated that Travis Marquis Webb had pistol whipped and then shot the victim over a personal dispute,” Akins said.

Detectives issued a warrant for Webb, 39, for aggravated assault and are actively seeking him.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.



