Statesboro Police seeking public’s help in Sunday homicide at Stadium Walk

The Statesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Statesboro.

According to a release from Statesboro Police, patrol officers responded to Stadium Walk Apartments at 9:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Stadium Walk is located off Lanier Drive, across from Paulson Stadium.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject, later identified as 22-year-old Brian David Diaz, deceased inside of his apartment of a gunshot wound,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking residents of Stadium Walk and the public, to contact SPD if they observed any suspicious activity or persons between 9 and 10 p.m. in the complex or at any nearby location.

Police also ask any residents with cameras at their apartments to review the footage for the 9-10 p.m. time frame and report anything unusual.

The SPD asks anyone with information to contact Senior Detective James Winskey at (912) 764-9911 or anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.