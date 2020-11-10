Statesboro police seek man who shot at officer Sunday

Statesboro police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after he reportedly fired two shots at a police officer and two more shots into the air while fleeing from the officer during the night hours early Sunday.

Investigating a drug complaint in the area of Institute Street and Rackley Street about 2:20 a.m., a Statesboro Police Department officer observed “a suspicious subject” and stepped out of a police vehicle to talk to him, according to the SPD’s news release.

The suspect immediately turned and ran into the woods and down a railroad track. When the officer began to chase him on foot, the man turned and fired two shots from a handgun at the officer. Then the suspect fire two additional shots into the air as he continued to flee, the report states.

Police described the suspect as a thinly built black man wearing light-colored pants, a green shirt and a green hat and having gold caps on his front teeth.

“Our officer did not shoot back,” stated the SPD’s release, which was issued Tuesday morning.

It states that a perimeter was quickly established and a full search conducted of the wooded area and along the tracks.

A tracking dog and members of a SWAT team were dispatched to the scene. The police media release states that the suspect appeared to have reached a parking lot along South Main Street and to have left in a vehicle of unknown description.