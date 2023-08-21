Statesboro police searching for suspect in Sunday night homicide

Statesboro Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with the shooting death Sunday night of a Statesboro teenager.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Ladd Circle in Statesboro about 8:40 p.m. Sunday after a man was reported shot at that location.

“The male, later identified as 17-year-old Jabari Walker of Ladd Circle, was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.”

Akins said detectives went to the scene and an investigation is underway.

“At this point, the event appears specific to the victim and not a random event,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.