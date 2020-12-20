Statesboro Police make four arrests in November armed robbery

Following a nearly five-week investigation, detectives with the Statesboro Police Department made four arrests in connection with an armed robbery at Connection Apartments in November.

Statesboro PD Capt. Jared Akins said in a Friday release that on Nov. 14, patrol officers responded to the Connection Apartments on Stambuk Lane in Statesboro for a reported armed robbery at an apartment there.

A group of residents reported that several armed males had entered their apartment, taken the residents’ phones, and searched the apartment for valuables before leaving. No one was injured in the incident, Akins said.

According to Akins, detectives assigned to the case worked leads for several weeks before issuing arrest warrants for four individuals:

➤ Gabriel Idowu, 17, Stanford Drive, Statesboro)

➤ D’Angelo Clark, 18, Stanford Drive, Statesboro)

➤ Aundrell Grace Jr., 18, Simons Lane, Statesboro)

➤ O’Darrius Lipsey,18, West Grady Street, Statesboro)

All four defendants are charged with six counts of armed robbery, six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of false imprisonment. All are in custody and in the Bulloch County Jail, where they await further judicial action.

Akins requests that anyone with more information on the case should contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or emailed confidentially to tips@statesboro

ga.gov.



