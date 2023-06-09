Statesboro police looking for local suspect in aggravated assault incident

Statesboro police are looking for a local man wanted in connection with a knifing incident Thursday.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, Statesboro Police Department officers responded to an apartment in Mulberry Court Apartments on North Mulberry Street at 7:25 p.m. Thursday for a man who was cut across the neck.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid and the 49-year-old victim was transported alert and conscious to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Akins said. He was treated and later released.

“Detectives processed the scene and identified the offender, Wendell Johnson,” Akins said. “A search warrant was obtained for Johnson’s residence (on Mulberry St.) where additional evidence of the crime was located.

Johnson, 63, had fled prior to the arrival of officers. Akins said he is currently wanted for one count of aggravated assault. Johnson is 6’ tall and weighs 215 lbs. He is known to frequent the Groover Lane, Mulberry Street and Packinghouse Road areas.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.