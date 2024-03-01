Statesboro police looking for Glennville man in connection with shooting deaths of two men Thursday at Days Inn

Statesboro Police have identified a primary suspect in the shooting deaths of two men found Thursday night at the Days Inn hotel on Fair Road.

According to a release Friday afternoon from Capt. Jared Akins, arrest warrants for 20-year-old Kentaevious Davis of Glennville were sworn out charging him with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the killings.

“Davis is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous,” Akins said in the release. “He is believed to have fled the Statesboro/Bulloch County area.”

Akins said police believe they know the names of the victims, but they will wait for confirmation Monday after autopsies at the GBI Coastal Crime Lab in Savannah to release any names.

The men were found dead about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after Days Inn management did a welfare check in their room.

“After a search warrant was secured, investigators entered the room and found two males dead from gunshot wounds," Broadhead said.

Broadhead said there were three other men in the room when the shooting occurred. Two of the men both said the third man – the primary suspect – shot the two men.

After initially thinking there may have been an exchange of gunfire, Broadhead said the two victims did not fire their weapons, though they were both armed, he said.

Broadhead said police do not know at this time what instigated the shooting.

Also, police believe a woman picked the three men up after the shooting and took them from the scene. Broadhead said the woman, whose name has not been released, has been charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.

According to a press release from Capt. Jared Akins Friday morning, detectives worked throughout the night processing the scene and working leads.

Chief Broadhead said the room had been rented under the name of a woman who investigators believe was in Chatham County at the time of the incident – around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He said the woman was interviewed Thursday night and investigators do not believe she had any involvement with the incident.

Broadhead said detectives are following a “slow, meticulous process” in determining what happened.

He said the Days Inn does have video surveillance cameras that detectives are reviewing to glean any information about the incident.

Chief Broadhead said there were no “obvious” signs of contraband in the room and wouldn’t speculate if other illegal activity led to the exchange of gunfire.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at (912) 764-9111 or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsoft.com