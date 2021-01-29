Statesboro police investigating Thursday homicide

Statesboro Police are investigating the shooting death of a Statesboro man found at Blakewood Apartments Thursday evening.

In a release, Capt. Jared Akins said officers were dispatched to Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff Street about a man reportedly shot at that location. Officers found 32-year-old John Trivonne Howard of Statesboro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind an apartment.

Akins said Howard was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. His next of kin has been notified.

Statesboro detectives responded to process the scene at Blakewood Apartments and gather evidence. Akins said, detectives are looking to speak with anyone who can provide information on the case, as evidence suggests that there are witnesses who have either not come forward or refused to cooperate.