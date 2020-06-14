Statesboro Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

A 17-year-old woman from Reidsville died early Sunday morning at East Georgia Regional Medical Center as the result of a gunshot wound she received while riding in a vehicle on the Bypass in Statesboro.

Statesboro police said in a release Sunday afternoon on Facebook, that Haley Hutcheson was shot while traveling in a vehicle on the Bypass south of the Brannen Street intersection. She was then taken by the other occupants of the vehicle to East Georgia Regional at 12:52 a.m. Sunday where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

After Statesboro Police detectives interviewed multiple potential witnesses and persons of interest, preliminary evidence suggests the fatal gunshots came from another vehicle on the Bypass. Police said crime scene specialists spent the early morning hours processing that stretch of roadway for physical evidence.

A press conference with Hutcheson’s family is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Statesboro Police Department, 25 West Grady Street.

Due to the early stage of the investigation, police said no further information would be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Travis Kreun at (912) 764-9911.