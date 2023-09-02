Statesboro Police interviewing suspect in fatal shooting Friday night

Detectives with the Statesboro Police Department are interviewing a suspect they believe fired the shots that resulted in the death of a Savannah man Friday night in Statesboro.

According to a release from SPD Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers and detectives were called to The Connection at Statesboro apartment complex on Stambuk Lane at 9 p.m. for reports of a man shot at that location.

“Upon arriving, officers located the male, later identified as Larry Maurice Chapman on a stairway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Akins said. “Officers immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived to transport Chapman to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.”

A Savannah resident Chapman, 20, died from his wounds at East Georgia Regional, Akins said.

Detectives immediately secured and searched the area for evidence, Akins said.

“The individual who fired the shots has been identified and interviewed along with other individuals inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting,” Akins said in the release.

Akins said the shooting “does not appear to be random in nature and was specific to that one apartment in the complex.”

The investigation is focusing on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and what charges, if any, are appropriate, Akins said.

He said further information would be released as the case progresses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911. To submit an anonymous tip, go to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus the message.