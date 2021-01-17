Statesboro PD makes two aggravated assault arrests

Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins announced Friday two people face charges in separate aggravated assault incidents that occurred on Thursday.

In the first incident, Akins said officers responded to Ellis Apartments in the 200 block of Lanier Drive for a domestic dispute.

When the officers arrived, they found a man with lacerations to his arms caused by a box cutter. The victim was treated on the scene by Bulloch County EMS.

Subsequent investigation by Patrol officers led to the arrest of the victim’s mother, Anna Dahlquist, 42, on a charge of aggravated assault - family violence.

Dahlquist was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial action.

About the same time as the first aggravated assault, officers were called to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a second reported incident, Akins said.

Officers met with the victim, who was stabbed in the back on Lewis Street in Statesboro. Detectives interviewed the man and also obtained search warrants for a residence and car on Lewis Street.

Based on the evidence obtained, detectives arrested Velma Mosley, 18, of Horsefly Road in Portal, on charges of aggravated assault, obstructing an emergency phone call, and theft by taking. Mosley was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial action.