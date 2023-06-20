Statesboro officials aim to mandate cameras, gates for apartment blocks

Statesboro officials are developing a city law to incentivize installing security cameras and gates at apartment complexes and potentially require them at new or renovated complexes. Meanwhile, Morris Heights, an older complex where several gunfire incidents were reported this spring, is expected to install cameras voluntarily, possibly this week.



A draft or further report toward an “Apartment Security Ordinance” is one of seven topics slated for discussion during the 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, mayor and council work session. But the ordinance is not yet on the agenda for a first-reading vote during the 5:30 p.m. regular City Council meeting.

The council voted 5-0 during a May 16 work session to direct City Attorney Cain Smith to draft an ordinance regarding camera systems, security gates and security personal for apartment complexes.

During that session, District 2 Councilwoman Paulette Chavers said she had concerns about one apartment complex in her district, Morris Heights, which is off Morris Street and north of Proctor Street on the West Side. Then, in the general public comments time during the June 6 council meeting, Kevin Lewis, a resident of Morris Street area but not of Morris Heights itself, talked about shooting incidents there.

“We seem to have a gang problem in Statesboro, and I want to know what’s in that toolbox that you as City Council have that can fix it,” Lewis said.

He said his aunt had been “almost shot in the back of her head while she was watching TV in her house,” a couple of weeks before, and that a car had been shot through the windshield and that there had been “a couple more shootings.”

“Why is it so hard to control one complex? Where can you create the manpower to put on that one complex until you get control of what’s going on? That’s all I want to know,” he said.

Lewis said his father, aunt and neighbors all wanted him to see what could be done. He had talked to city officials who told him a solution involving “technology” was in the works, but what he wanted to see was the Statesboro Police Department to have more officers and get better pay and “the city of Statesboro take the lead and make other cities want to follow,” he said.

Lewis said he had seen none of “those shootings” he mentioned reported in the newspaper. The incidents he described were “shots fired” incidents, but not what are generally referred to as shootings in news reports, since nobody was killed or wounded. The newspaper staff had not been immediately aware of details that made these more significant than shots simply being fired into the air.

30 days, 3 incidents

However, Chief of Police Mike Broadhead later confirmed that three incidents involving gunshots occurred at Morris Heights from late April through May. In the second of those incidents, a juvenile boy was arrested, and Broadhead issued a letter of commendation to the officer who made the arrest. In the first and third incidents, an apartment and two cars were reportedly damaged.

In the first incident, April 30, two people exchanged “numerous shots” and police “recovered several spent shelling casings,” Broadhead stated in an email. Bullets shattered an apartment window and struck a car, he confirmed.

Then on May 5, Statesboro police received a report of a juvenile with a handgun, also in the Morris Heights area. “Officers engaged a juvenile matching that description in a foot pursuit, recovered a gun and made an arrest,” Broadhead stated in an email.

In fact, he issued a letter of commendation to Officer Jonathan Treloar on May 12 for his actions during the May 5 incident. According to the letter, it was Treloar who pursued the juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, on foot.

At one point the juvenile suspect “stumbled and fell, and in so doing, a handgun fell out of his hoodie pocket,” the police chief wrote to Officer Treloar. “The (subject) picked up the handgun and swung it in your direction, causing you to take immediate evasive action. The subject then turned and continued to run, later throwing the pistol down and surrendering to you…

“Your display of professionalism and restraint is to be commended,” Broadhead wrote. “This situation was tense and rapidly evolving, and you maintained your composure throughout the incident.”

The department’s May 5 daily bulletin had described this only as an incident of someone under age 18 being found in possession of a handgun.

In the third incident, May 30, several shots were fired into an unoccupied car, Broadhead noted.