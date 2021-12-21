Statesboro native Mike McDougald passes at 90

Statesboro native Mike McDougald, a legend in the field of radio in both Georgia and Alabama passed away Friday in Rome, Ga. He was 90.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The internment will follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.

McDougald was a member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and the Alabama Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and the Alabama Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

McDougald was born in Statesboro in 1931 and worked part-time at local station WWNS before attending Emory University. During that time, he also went to work for WSB Radio in Atlanta.

McDougald graduated in 1952 from the Emory School of Journalism and then entered the United States Army during the Korean War.

Upon his return home from the service, he entered at the graduate level in the University of Georgia’s Henry W. Grady School of Journalism working toward a Master’s Degree and assisting in the development of the Peabody Award system at the University.

McDougald lived in Gadsden from 1960 to 1977 and with his partner developed WAAX from a 1kw daytimer to full-time, full power AM & FM service.

His stations won two Marconi awards from the National Association of Broadcasters for Radio Station of The Year and Radio Personality of The Year.

McDougald was awarded a Crystal Award by the NAB, and seven Georgia Association of Broadcasters Station of the Year awards.

He is a past president of the GAB and past Board member of the GAB.

McDougald served two terms as Vice Chairman of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, was Chairman of the Foundation for Public Broadcasting of Georgia, Inc.

In 2008, Mike was inducted as a Grady fellow by the UGA Grady College of Journalism Communications.

McDougald also served on many community and charitable boards in Floyd County and as a frequent contributor of articles and stories for both newspapers and magazines widely distributed throughout the south, a frequent public speaker and lecturer.

He was also vice president and chief financial officer of Advertising Dynamics, Inc., a full-service advertising and marketing agency founded by his wife Leeta in 1977.

McDougald’s brother Don spent most of his life in Statesboro and Bulloch County and operated several radio stations was a founder of Statesboro’s first cable TV company. He died in 2010.