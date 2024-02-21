Statesboro mayor to give State of the City address Feb. 27

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar will give the 2024 State of the City address on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.



Over the past four years, McCollar has hosted annual State of the City events to highlight the city's achievements from the previous year and to share the city's vision and goals for the year to come. This year's event will take place in the Emma Kelly Theater inside the Averitt Center on East Main Street. The public is invited.

"I'm extremely excited about this year's State of the City address," McCollar said. "Statesboro is currently experiencing unprecedented growth. If you take a quick drive around town today, you'll see signs of new development in every corner of the city limits.

"During this year's address, I want to take a look at Statesboro's future and share a blueprint for where the city is going and how it's growing."

In addition to the official address, the program will feature a presentation of the flags by the Statesboro High School JROTC Color Guard, musical performances and a Q&A session with the mayor.

Light refreshments will be served following the program.

"Whether you're a resident, business owner, someone who works here, or just have a vested interest in Statesboro, I invite you to attend this year's address and take part in what is guaranteed to be a night of insightful, meaningful dialogue," McCollar said.