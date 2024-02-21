Statesboro man wanted in 2023 murder, was victim in Feb. 12 shooting

A Statesboro man wanted for a November 2023 homicide was identified as the victim of a shooting death himself while he was engaged in a drug deal on Feb. 12.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins, 19-year-old Anthony Jermail Johnson was wanted for the killing of Antawan Strickland in a Nov. 30 incident. Following a Feb. 12 shooting that left one man dead and two wounded, Akins said SPD detectives, working with the GBI’s Coastal Crime Lab, positively identified the decedent as Johnson of Statesboro.

At the time of his death, Johnson had active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault for the killing of Strickland, who was shot to death at a residence on Success Court in Statesboro.

Johnson, however, fled Statesboro and his warrants were turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for service, Akins said. Johnson was able to remain at large and, at some point, returned to Statesboro.

“SPD detectives believe that Johnson received assistance from others to remain at large, and the investigation into these other aiding parties continues,” Akins said.

On Feb. 12, Akins said the evidence suggests that Johnson made contact with three individuals at The Vault Apartments on Statesboro Place Circle before riding with them to Cambridge the Pines apartment complex on Lanier Drive.

“A drug transaction then took place between Johnson and the three individuals,” Akins said. “At some point during the transaction, Johnson became angry and produced a firearm, which he pointed and subsequently discharged at the three occupants of the car, striking two of them.”

Akins said the men in the car returned fire, mortally wounding Johnson. The two men then drove to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment of their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were later released from medical treatment.

The occupants of the car have cooperated with detectives, as have other independent witnesses located inside of the complex who witnessed the shooting, Akins said in the release.

With the death of Johnson, the Success Court homicide case will be closed, Akins said, and Antawan Strickland’s family was notified of the clearance of their son’s case.

“At this point in the Cambridge the Pines investigation, detectives have determined, in consultation with representatives of the District Attorney’s Office, that the force used against Johnson was allowed by law,” Akins said.

Johnson was in the process of committing an aggravated assault against the three men in the car to which they responded, so, Akins said, no charges are anticipated related to Johnson’s death.

Other charges, however, related to the drug activity and events uncovered by the investigation are likely, Akins said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.