Statesboro man faces drug, weapons charges

A Statesboro man faces multiple drug and weapons charges after the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team raided his residence Monday.

According to a release from the Bulloch County SO, investigators with the Crime Suppression team executed a search warrant at a residence in the Cottage Row apartment complex off Fair Road. Inside, investigators found a trafficking amount of marijuana, THC products, Psilocybin edibles, firearms and US currency, according to the release.

As a result, Christopher Milton of Statesboro was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains without bond. The estimated street value of all narcotics seized was more than $180,000, the release said.

Christopher Milton



Milton is charged with trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, possession of a drug related object and possession of a fake ID.

“I would like to encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of drug activity that you may suspect,” Sheriff Noel Brown said.

“All complaints will remain anonymous and will be investigated thoroughly.”



