Statesboro man dies during pursuit with Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

A Statesboro man died Sunday in a single-vehicle accident during a pursuit with deputies from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office who were attempting to make a traffic stop.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black, at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Deputy Dylan Walden tried to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle on Pulaski Road, near the Whippoorwill Subdivision, just west of the Statesboro bypass (Veterans Memorial Parkway).

Black said Walden checked the vehicle registration information, which showed Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on a felony warrant. Walden initiated his emergency lights and sirens and continued to follow Mingle west on Pulaski heading towards Candler County.

In the release, Black said that that during the majority of the pursuit speeds were not excessive. As Mingle approached the Bulloch-Candler line, near Lotts Creek, Black said he accelerated and struck a bridge that caused his vehicle to crash into the water.

Black said deputies jumped into the water, freed Mingle from his crashed vehicle and took measures to attempt to revive Mingle that proved unsuccessful. Mingle, 27, was pronounced deceased after the arrival of EMS.

Black said the Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the incident and the investigation is ongoing. He said there is dash camera video of the incident.

“Once the State Patrol concludes their investigation, it would be available as a public record,” Black said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation often investigates officer-involved fatalities, but only upon request from another agency, per state law, said Nelly Miles, director of the Office of Public & Governmental Affairs for the GBI.

Black said “the Georgia State Patrol is investigating this as a motor vehicle accident. No physical contact was made with the offender's vehicle by law enforcement.”

Black said blood test results from the offender would be made public when complete.

Mingle was listed as having an East Main St. address in Statesboro. According to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, Mingle was convicted of a sale/distribution of marijuana offense and was supposed to be on parole until May 2025.