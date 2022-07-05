Statesboro man dies in ATV accident

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner Richard Pylant said a Statesboro man died Saturday evening after possible falling off an ATV he was riding.

Pylant told WTOC-TV that Tony Woodcock, 63, was a passenger on a Kawasaki Mule ATV when he fell off, sustaining fatal injuries. The accident occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Waters Road and Five Chop Road, about five miles northeast of Statesboro.

Woodcock was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.