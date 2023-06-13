Statesboro man awaiting sentencing on federal gun charge

A Statesboro man is awaiting sentencing on a weapons charge as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods — a federal, state and local effort to reduce violent crime.



According to a release from the Department of Justice, Melvin Jamarcus Lanier, 42, of Statesboro, pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. During a traffic stop, Statesboro police officers found the illegal pistol in Lanier's vehicle in January 2021.

In the latest announcement from Project Safe Neighborhoods, three south Georgia residents were indicted in the Southern District of Georgia on felony charges including illegal firearms possession.

Also, additional defendants were sentenced to federal prison or await further proceedings after pleading guilty to federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms.

Project Safe Neighborhoods is a collaboration of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

"In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to the safety and security of our communities," said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. "Removing guns from the hands of violent criminals and convicted felons makes all of us safer."

In the past four years, more than 830 defendants have been federally prosecuted in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses — most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony. That charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

Those indicted during the June term of the U.S. District Court Grand Jury include:

➤ Ashley Chase Lee, 40, of Alma, charged in a superseding indictment with escape from custody; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

➤ Thomas Antonio Heard, 36, of Washington, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and,

➤ Isaac Wilford Stewart, 23, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Among 16 defendants recently adjudicated and awaiting sentencing on federal firearms charges include:

➤ Ricky Maurice Johnson, 35, of Swainsboro, sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In June 2022, Johnson sped away from a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempting a traffic stop and was arrested after a brief foot chase. Savannah Police officers found a pistol Johnson dropped during the chase. Johnson has a prior felony conviction for illegal firearms possession.

➤ Calvin Lomont Powell Jr., 22, of Waynesboro awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Georgia State Patrol troopers found a pistol, drugs, and cash in Powell's car during a June 2022 traffic stop.

Agencies investigating these cases include the ATF, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol.

The cases are being prosecuted for the United States by the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney's Office.