Statesboro man arrested for Dec. 2022 shooting

A Statesboro man wanted in connection with a December 2022 shooting was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Tuesday.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins, Michael Kelly of a Chandler Road address was identified as the primary suspect in the shooting of a 28-year-old man on Dec. 1, 2022.

“On 12/1/22 SPD officers responded to Park Place Apartments for a shooting,” Akins wrote in the release. “The male victim was located and transferred to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah. He survived and was later released, but with life-changing injuries.”

Akins said the investigation identified the 20-year-old Kelly as the offender. Warrants were issued for Kelly, but he left the area shortly after the shooting.

On Tuesday, SPD officers received a tip that Kelly was seen on Lanier Drive in Statesboro, Akins said.

“Patrol officers were able to observe him walking and, after a short foot pursuit, take him into custody,” Akins said.

Kelly was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action on one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus a message.