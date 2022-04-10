Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market debuts new, indoor location

The Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market opened in its brand new location, 222 South Main Street, on April 2. The facility is a repurposed former warehouse behind the Visit Statesboro welcome center.

Open each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the market will continue to feature local vendors with fresh produce and more. Visitors are welcome to bring their fur babies, but they must be kept on a leash or in a stroller.

Chef Patrick White, bottom center, draws a crowd with his fusion cooking as the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market opens the season at their new location behind the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on South Main Street on Saturday, April 2. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The space will allow for vendors in the building's interior, as well as outdoor spaces. There are approximately 40 to 45 spaces for vendors, with 23 of those designated as indoor spaces. There is also accommodation for food trucks in the front of the building.

Worlanyno Gato, left, and McKenna Gwynn work to satisfy the cravings for Cork's Kettle Corn as the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market opens the season at their new location behind the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on South Main Street on Saturday, April 2. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Visitors to the market can park in the parking lot at Visit Statesboro, as well as at Queensborough National Bank & Trust, Southern Palace Restaurant, Personal Finance Service of Statesboro, Statesboro-Bulloch County Library and RE/MAX Preferred Realty.