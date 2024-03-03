Statesboro Jaycees named Chapter of Year, Outstanding Chapter

Five current members of the Statesboro Jaycees went to the Georgia Jaycees Convention in Macon Feb. 23-25.

The members underwent a weekend of training and fellowship with Jaycees from different chapters within Georgia. Mindy Gallagher, a Leadership Development Professional and Coach, was the guest trainer for the convention. Denise Bauer and four current Georgia Jaycee Honor Corps members also shared the National Jaycees project of Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

Awards were given out at a dinner Saturday night by the 2024 Georgia Jaycees President, Travis Bishop. Bishop is a member of the Swainsboro Jaycees.

Honors, awards won by the Statesboro Jaycees

● Project of the Year - Career Clothes Closet

● Top Membership Growth

● Outstanding Chapter/Chapter of the Year

● Georgia Jaycee Honor Corps Steve Olson Memorial Award for Humanitarian Assistance - Jaycees Nite Out

Statesboro Jaycees President Christy Kennedy thanked the Georgia Jaycees for their efforts in planning and executing a great convention.

“We also want to thank the Georgia Jaycees and Georgia Jaycee Honor Corps for honoring our chapter with these prestigious awards,” she said. “I want to express my sincerest appreciation for all of the hard work the 2023 Statesboro Jaycees put in under my first term as president. We all came together to pull off a phenomenal year and I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish in 2024.”

Statesboro Jaycees President Christy Kennedy accepts the Chapter of the Year award from Georgia Jaycees President, Travis Bishop. - photo by Special to the Herald



Two Statesboro Jaycees were also inducted into the 2024 Georgia Jaycees State Board. Christopher Wiggins, Treasurer, and Sydney Davis, VP of Communications.

“We are so proud of the work we have put in and we can’t wait to make this another successful year,” Kennedy said.

If you are between the ages of 21-40 and interested in joining the Statesboro Jaycees, email at statesborojaycees@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.statesborojaycees.com. Meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 6:15 p.m. at Soyumi. Anyone is welcome to attend.



