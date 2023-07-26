Statesboro to host zoning, development open house

Following a year-long public input and rewrite process, the City of Statesboro is proposing a new Unified Development Code to guide future growth and support planned revitalization efforts. The city will host an open house Monday from 6-8 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 50 East Main Street to allow the public to review proposed changes to the code.

“The purpose of the Unified Development Code is to merge existing codes and regulations along with some new standards into a single, user-friendly document,” said Kathy Field, the city’s Planning and Development director. “The city’s code of ordinances hasn’t been updated in over 40 years. The proposed document will modernize the city’s current regulations while also better positioning Statesboro for future development and growth.”

The community is invited Monday to review the proposed zoning and development code changes and provide input. The meeting will begin with a formal presentation that will outline the new code’s highlights and provide context for the recommended changes. After, city representatives will be available to discuss the proposed changes and answer questions.

In early 2022, the city hired Atlanta-based consulting firm TSW to review the existing zoning and development regulations, recommend changes and consolidate these into a unified development code. According to a release from the city, the goals were to modernize antiquated, redundant zoning regulations, and create new tools to help achieve goals outlined in the city’s strategic plans.

The process began with stakeholder interviews and a review of existing regulations and plans. The findings of this were documented in a detailed code diagnostic report, which provided a roadmap for creating the unified development code. The code diagnostic report also identified areas where public input was needed before the consultant team could begin the rewrite process. Two community workshops were held in 2022 to explore potential code alternatives and confirm direction before writing any new standards, according to the release.

“The city invites residents, business owners, and anyone else with an interest in development in Statesboro to attend the July 31 open house,” said Layne Phillips, the city’s public information officer.

According to the release, the open house will provide an overview of key changes, including:

Updates to make the code more user-friendly;

Updates to sign regulations;

New and updated tools to encourage a variety of housing types;

Updates to support environmental sustainability; and

Updates to the city’s engineering standards.

The code’s draft update is posted on the project website. Go to https://downtownstatesboromasterplan.com to review the code update.