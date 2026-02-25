Statesboro HomeGoods to open March 5

HomeGoods sent an email Tuesday announcing the Statesboro store would open on Thursday, March 5.

Last May, city of Statesboro officials announced that 'a national home furnishings retailer' would be coming to occupy a portion of the former Kmart store space in Southern Square Shopping Center off Northside Drive East. A further city announcement in October confirmed that it would be a HomeGoods store.

"Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers," states John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods in the email. "With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide Statesboro with a new HomeGoods."

The 25,000-square-foot store will have about 65 full and part-time positions, according to the email. The store will be open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

During the grand opening, HomeGoods will present a $10,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County.

"The grant is part of 'Find Home Anywhere,' HomeGoods long-term commitment to use its products, programs and partnerships to help people feel a sense of home — no matter where life takes them," the email stated.

HomeGoods' parent company is TJX, which also owns the Marshalls and T.J. Maxx store brands. There is a T.J. Maxx in the Statesboro Crossing retail center off Brannen Street at the bypass.

The Statesboro Kmart store closed in spring 2018, after the Sears and Kmart brands had consolidated under Sears Holdings Inc. and those old-time retailers continued their national downward spiral in the age of Walmart and the internet. The Kmart in Southern Square originally encompassed more than 90,000 square feet of retail space. But Planet Fitness has occupied about 22,000 square feet at the west end since 2021, when it was renovated for that purpose.

The actual building and most of the rest of the shopping center are owned by Southern Square LLC, which in turn is controlled by Hull Property Group, headquartered in Augusta.