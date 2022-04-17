Statesboro High students are Governor's Honor finalists

Two students from Statesboro High School have been selected to attend the Governor’s Honors Program this summer at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

Alexis Vladescu and Isabella Halaby of Statesboro High School will attend the state’s premier residential learning program for gifted and talented students June 19 through July 16. Vladescu was selected for science with a concentration in chemistry and Halaby for mathematics.

More than 3,200 students from across the state were nominated by their high schools to the state level competition. Nearly 1,400 of them were then selected to participate in this year’s state interview and audition process for the chance to become a program finalist to attend the program.

The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program will bring together rising juniors and seniors to offer them instruction that is significantly different from their typical high school classroom. It is designed to provide academic, cultural and social enrichment to encourage our next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders. While on the Berry College campus, GHP finalists will attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and then participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities each evening. GHP offers these specific areas of study in which a student may be nominated and some of the areas have multiple concentrations: agricultural research, biotechnology, science, communicative arts, science, dance, social studies, engineering, theater performance mathematics, visual arts, music and world languages.