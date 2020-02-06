Statesboro High on 'soft lockdown' following social media threat

After a threat of violence against Statesboro High School posted on social media this morning, hundreds of parents, relatives and guardians of SHS students are in the process of signing them out of school.

As of 9:30 Thursday morning, a long line of people could be seen from the school entrance extending well into the parking lot. One parent in line said he was told the school was on a "soft lockdown," which was why it was taking a long time to sign students out.

“Statesboro High School, Bulloch County Schools administrators, and the Statesboro Police Department are aware of an alleged threat against Statesboro High School that originated on social media,” said Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools. “Daily safety measures are in place and additional measures are being activated by the district and law enforcement.

“School operations will continue; however, the school is being placed on a soft lockdown, which will limit movement within the building. All those seeking entry to the building should do so only through the main front entrance.”

The threat posted on Snapchat about 8:30 a.m. was shared among most students and the school responded immediately, Greene said.

“Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson and law enforcement take threats against schools very seriously,” Greene said. “They will not be tolerated, and those found responsible will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“Superintendent Wilson reiterates to parents and students that the school system has a zero-tolerance for any disruptions to the district’s safe learning environments. The school district and law enforcement will pursue the permanent removal from the school system for individuals who commit such acts.”As more details are known and as the story develops, look for updates on statesboroherald.com.



