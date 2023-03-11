Statesboro High rifle team advances to state semifinals

The Statesboro High School rifle team advanced to the semifinals of the state playoffs with a victory Friday over Crisp County High in the State Sectional Meet held at Georgia Southern University's Shooting Sports Education Center.

The Blue Devils defeated Crisp, 1,131-1,108. Statesboro will face Kennesaw Mountain High School next week in a semifinal match. Statesboro High's Katlyn Sullivan qualified for the individual state championship with a 292 score. 300 is a perfect score. A sophomore, Sullivan qualified for the Georgia All-Star team and the Junior Olympics.

Statesboro High rifle team coach Eric Heffner, LTC (Ret.), left, congratulates Yeongseo Oh on her personal best round, while teammate Andy Nunez finishes up his personal best round. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Statesboro High rifle team is led by coach Eric Heffner, LTC (Ret.). Team members are Katlyn Sullivan, Yeongseo Oh, Andrew Nunez, Jorden Kley-Rodriguez, Lariza Lozano, Larin Johnson and Hunter Demshar.