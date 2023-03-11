Statesboro High rifle team advances to state semifinals

The Statesboro High School rifle team advanced to the semifinals of the state playoffs with a victory Friday over Crisp County High in the State Sectional Meet held at Georgia Southern University's Shooting Sports Education Center.
The Blue Devils defeated Crisp, 1,131-1,108. Statesboro will face Kennesaw Mountain High School next week in a semifinal match. Statesboro High's Katlyn Sullivan qualified for the individual state championship with a 292 score. 300 is a perfect score. A sophomore, Sullivan qualified for the Georgia All-Star team and the Junior Olympics.
The Statesboro High rifle team is led by coach Eric Heffner, LTC (Ret.). Team members are Katlyn Sullivan, Yeongseo Oh, Andrew Nunez, Jorden Kley-Rodriguez, Lariza Lozano, Larin Johnson and Hunter Demshar.