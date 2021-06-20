Statesboro High grad earns top scholarship at West Georgia

Aiden Lee Womack, a 2021 honor graduate of Statesboro High School, has been recognized with multiple honors by the University of West Georgia.

In March, Womack was named the recipient of the Waring Merit Scholarship. The scholarship was established by Henrietta Waring in memory of her husband, Dr. Antonio Waring Jr., who was a pioneer of anthropology in Georgia. Waring was a pediatrician from Savannah, whose lifelong passion was anthropology and who participated in archaeological research and excavations throughout the southeastern United States. It was Waring’s request that the endowment monies be used to raise awareness and appreciation for the study of what it means to be human.

Recipients of the Waring Merit Scholarship are selected based on a competitive essay submission process and recipients are determined by the UWG Anthrolology faculty based upon consideration of academic achievement and potential for scholarly growth.

Womack was also named a Housing Ambassador Scholarship recipient for fall 2021 and apring 2022 by West Georgia.

Housing ambassadorships are awarded through a competitive application, essay, and interview process and are also based on students’ academic achievements.

In addition to his scholarship achievements, Womack has also been admitted to the UWG Honors College, in which students are afforded the opportunity to engage closely with the best of UWG’s faculty and are encouraged to continue that engagement through participation in undergraduate research, funding opportunities for research presentations at undergraduate conferences, funding opportunities for study abroad, and peer mentoring.

Womack is the son of April Burke and Tim Stahl of Statesboro and Lee Womack of Garfield. He is the grandson of Laura Womack and Richard Holland of Metter and Michael and Sherrie Burke of Midville.



