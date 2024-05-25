Statesboro High celebrates the graduating class of 2024

Statesboro High School held its 2024 graduation Thursday, May 23 inside the football stadium at Womack Field.

Statesboro High valedictorian Nicholes Cortes prepares for his address as classmates file into the stadium during the school's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



SaMya Hill finds her family in the stands during Statesboro High School's graduation ceremony Thursday, May 23 on Womack Filed at the high school. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Taliyah DelaCruz takes a running start across the field to give graduate Traylin Williams a hug immediately following Statesboro High School's graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High salutatorian Eli Compton waves farewell to the class of 2024 after finishing his address. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Honor graduate Reya Johnson flashes a big smile to family after making her walk across the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Moira Prewitt makes it official as she flips her tassel from right to left. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Malachi Drummer accepts and doles out congratulations as he makes his way back to his seat during Statesboro High School's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High graduates prepare to enter the stadium for their big moment before the school's graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





