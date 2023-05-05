By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro High Brings Vaudeville to the Boro
Annual variety show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6
050523_SHS_VAUDEVILLE_01.jpg
Elvis Presley, also known as Benny Stansel, gets the temperatures rising with his fellow dancers during the opening number to Statesboro High's annual variety show titled "Vaudeville - Time After Time." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Statesboro High School will be presenting their annual variety show titled "Vaudeville - Time After Time" on Saturday, May 6 at the school's auditorium. In its 24th year, the show will feature songs, dances and comedy sketches chosen and performed by students. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.  Tickets are available online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899  A QR code will be available at the door to purchase tickets online.

050523_SHS_VAUDEVILLE_02.jpg
Statesboro High's annual variety show MCs Sachi Shah, front, Mekayla Sutton, background left, and Ryan Wolfe strut their stuff during a number from the show titled "Vaudeville - Time After Time." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
050523_SHS_VAUDEVILLE_03.jpg
Emily Jones takes center stage and sings her version of “Love in the Dark" by Adele. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
050523_SHS_VAUDEVILLE_05.jpg
Miss USA Mackenzie Deal declares her love for coffee in a wacky pageant skit. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
050523_SHS_VAUDEVILLE_04.jpg
Madison Harvey, center, Annalia Small, foreground, and Sydney Bonistall offer up their version of “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from Hercules. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
