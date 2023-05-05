Statesboro High Brings Vaudeville to the Boro

Statesboro High School will be presenting their annual variety show titled "Vaudeville - Time After Time" on Saturday, May 6 at the school's auditorium. In its 24th year, the show will feature songs, dances and comedy sketches chosen and performed by students. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899 A QR code will be available at the door to purchase tickets online.