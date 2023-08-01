Statesboro growing east and west with over 200 more homes zoned

Statesboro is literally growing by metes and bounds on its east side, with 54 acres annexed effective Aug. 1 on Cawana Road for a developer’s planned creation of lots for approximately 142 single-family houses. Meanwhile, across town on Westside Road, a developer has plans for 78 townhouse units on 11.5 acres.



City Council, by two separate motions approved 3-0 with just that many members present at the July 18 meeting, granted both the Cawana Road annexation requested by landowner Laura Hollingsworth and a request to immediately rezone the annexed 54-acre tract from the default R-40 residential to higher density R-6. That request was from developer Jared O’Sako of homebuilding company D.R. Horton, which has engineering firm Hussey Gay Bell designing the neighborhood layout and infrastructure.

But the Cawana Road annexation occurred with little if any controversy, in contrast to the city’s recent annexation of 37 acres on Beasley Road that first drew neighborhood opposition, then a Superior Court complaint and then a formal objection from the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners. That one had taken from January until June to complete.

After voiding their first attempt at the Beasley Road annexation, city staff members revised their practice in responding to zoning requests from property owners. They notified the county government and Bulloch County Schools sooner, giving county officials the time allowed under state law to file any objections.

“At this time Cawana Road is a county road, and it has been identified in our last Long-Range Transportation Plan as a road that does need improvement to ensure adequate service,” city Planning and Housing Administrator Justin Williams told the council. “One of the issues that came up historically has been the county’s timeframe for objecting to annexation, and their objection timeframe ended on the 14th of July.”

Neither the county nor the school system had objected. Williams noted that the area annexed is a vacant field extending from Cawana all the way to Veterans Memorial Parkway, which it meets on a curve. Developments are proposed to the north and south along Cawana Road, he said. Directly across Cawana to the east is the Sunfield Station subdivision, where homes continue to be built.

R-40 single-family detached house residential zoning is Statesboro’s default zoning for newly annexed property. It refers to a minimum lot size of 40,000 square feet, or nine-tenths of an acre. R-6 zoning has a minimum lot size of about one-seventh of an acre with a minimum width of 60 feet.

Haydon Rollins, an engineer from Hussey Gay Bell, said the currently proposed homes will measure about 1,600 to 2,500 square feet and sell at a “low to high 300s” price point.

Council’s approval of the annexation and zoning change came with conditions recommended by the planning staff, including a requirement for a traffic study. During council’s public hearing, nobody spoke against the annexation or rezoning.

According to calculations by city planning staff, the project as planned could result in $172,020 in water tap fees, $84,600 in sewer tap fees and $112,800 in aid-to-construction fees paid to the city. In addition to these one-time fees, the subdivision is projected to produce an annual $82,434 in property tax revenue to the city when built out.