Statesboro Food Bank receives grant from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Statesboro Food Bank has received $3,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help community members experiencing hunger.

According to a release from the Food Bank, the Nourishing Our Neighbors grant supports community feeding partners by helping people increase their access to food and providing nutrition education to eliminate health risks for those experiencing food insecurity.

“We are grateful to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for investing in the wellbeing of our community,” said Sheila Stewart-Leach, executive director of the Food Bank. “The grant not only helps provide food; it also supports our upcoming nutrition education classes. Beyond expanding access to healthy foods, we are committed to offering education that builds long-term solutions and promotes healthier lives in the communities we serve.”

Thus far in 2025, the Statesboro Food Bank has provided 1,830,125 meals to families and individuals across Bulloch, Candler, Jenkins, Evans, Screven, Effingham, Bryan and Emanuel counties.

The organization's meal box program serves an average of 160 families per day.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation helps support families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding neighbors in the communities it serves.

Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grant funding to help nourish communities with fresh food.

For more information, or to learn how to support the Food Bank, visit www.statesborofoodbank.com. Monetary or in-kind donations may be dropped off at 506 Miller Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Food Bank, Inc. is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization.



