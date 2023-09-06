Statesboro Food Bank moving to temporary location

The Statesboro Food Bank will close today its site at 400 Donnie Simmons Way in the old Julia P. Bryant Elementary Schools and set up in a temporary location.

According to a release from the Food Bank, the temporary site will open next week at 1545 Morgan Way on the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway/Bypass near the intersection with Highway 301 North.

The Food Bank Meal Boxes will be available by appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Office Hours for Deliveries are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday - Friday.

"We are enthusiastic about this transitional phase, which allows us to maintain our services as construction planning progresses on our new facility," said Sheila Stewart-Leach, executive director of the Statesboro Food Bank. "The new facility, slated to open in early 2024, will empower us to make an even greater impact on hunger and community well-being."

The Food Bank broke ground for its new facility on June 27 that will be have a permanent food pantry with a kitchen and dining hall at the corner of Northside Drive West and Miller Street.

Acting on behalf of Food Bank Inc., the city of Statesboro purchased the 3.75-acre site, in the triangle bounded by Miller and West Parrish Streets and Northside Drive, for $240,000 more than a year ago from previous owners Mark Holzman and Walter Holzman.

The building will include a 6,500-square-foot warehouse for the food pantry and a 5,500-square-foot public area. The warehouse is planned to include two walk-in freezers and two walk-in coolers with a backup generator, as well as an office for the pantry manager.

The public area will include two classrooms, other offices and a kitchen and dining hall, as well as a reception area for clients.

For updates on the Food Bank’s building campaign, follow its Facebook page, Statesboro Food Bank News. Interested donors may also join the online campaign at www.givebutter.com/foodbankbuildingfund or text "HungerHurts" to 53555 to contribute. Cash or check donations can be mailed to the Food Bank at P.O. Box 543, Statesboro, GA 30459.

For additional information on ways to contribute, contact Sheila Stewart-Leach at directorsborofoodbank@gmail.com. Those interested in volunteering can contact Jodi Brannon at (912) 489-3663.