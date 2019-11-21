Statesboro firefighters set smoke alarm blitz

Statesboro Firefighters and the American Red Cross will partner for a Neighborhood Smoke Alarm and Safety Blitz in the Whitesville Community on Saturday.

The focus will be on homes between East Parrish Street and Mathews Road along with other, nearby neighborhoods, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As part of this initiative, Statesboro firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will go door to door to install free smoke alarms in the neighborhoods,” said Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams. “Additionally, firefighters will be able to inspect and test current smoke alarms, replace batteries as needed, and offer other home fire safety advice”

A working smoke alarm dramatically increases a person's chance of surviving a fire, he said. Each household will be encouraged to keep the following in mind when developing a home fire safety plan:

A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire; increasing the time for escape.

Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area.

Install alarms on every level of the home.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected if possible. When one sounds, they all sound.

Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

Replace batteries twice a year (when the time changes), and replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.

When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

Plan and practice a fire escape plan with 2 exits and a preset meeting point outside.

The Statesboro Fire Department offers free home safety visits to city and fire district residents, as well as a smoke detector program for those who are in need. Visit www.StatesboroFD.com or call (912) 764-3473 to learn more.