Statesboro Fire Dept. to host Sept. 11 ceremony Monday

The Statesboro Fire Department will host its annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Fire Station 1, located at 24 West Grady St., starting at 9 a.m.

The Fire Department, along with the Statesboro Police Department, will join in a brief, respectful ceremony “to honor and recognize the sacrifice and strength of all the lives that were impacted” during the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001, Fire Chief Tim Grams said in a media release.

"We will never forget the impact that the terrorist attacks had not only on fire, police and (emergency medical) services but on our nation as a whole,” Grams said. “Our annual ceremony is a time to remember and honor the lives lost on that day as well as the days, months and years that have followed. September 11 is a day of reflection, commemoration, hope and strength.”

The Fire Department invites members of the community to join them on Monday morning for the ceremony.