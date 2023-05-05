Statesboro Fire to christen new fire engines Tuesday

The Statesboro Fire Department will christen two new fire engines during a “Push-In Ceremony” at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Fire Station 1 on West Grady St., and Fire Chief Tim Grams wants the public to join in the celebration.



"We want to thank our community so much for their support of this SPLOST purchase,” Grams said in a release Thursday. “Please join us Tuesday.”

The Statesboro Fire Department designed and ordered two new fire engines in August 2021 and will commemorate their arrival with the time-honored “push-in” tradition in the fire service.

Celebrating the arrival of a new fire apparatus has always been a source of pride for fire departments. According to Grams, the push-in ceremony draws its name from the early 17th and 18th centuries, when hand-drawn and horse-drawn fire engines had to be “pushed” into the fire station after every call. In the 19th century, motorized engines were created and didn’t need to be pushed into a station, but the tradition lived on.

The push-in ceremony has gained popularity in recent years, particularly in smaller communities. Because fire trucks are a sizable purchase for any community, a push-in ceremony is a way to bring the community together to see their tax dollars well-spent, Grams said.

The department’s new 2023 Pierce Enforcer Engines can pump more than 1,500 gallons per minute, feature new lighting equipment and offer advanced safety features to further protect firefighters while they serve, according to the release.

“We serve over 33,780 citizens here in the City of Statesboro as well as residents in our five-mile response tax district along with Georgia Southern University,” Grams said. “Our firefighters strive for excellence daily. In order to provide exceptional service, we need the proper tools. These two new engines will help us maintain our ISO Rating 2, which is a feat our department continues to be proud of.”

An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. The score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires and can affect insurance rates. Ratings are scored 1-10, with 1 being the best. A “2” rating is considered excellent, according to the Insurance Services Office.