Statesboro Council District 2 candidate forum Monday

A forum featuring the candidates for the Statesboro City Council seat in District 2 – incumbent Paulette Chavers and challenger Lawton Sack – will be held at the Williams Center, 74 Georgia Avenue on the Georgia Southern campus, Monday, Oct. 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP and Georgia Southern Chapter of the NAACP are sponsoring this “Meet the Candidates” event. District 2 is the only one of Statesboro’s five council districts having an election this year. Two other districts were slated for elections, but these were cancelled because their candidates are unopposed.

Early voting is underway, and the final Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.