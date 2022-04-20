Statesboro Council approves first 4 liquor store locations

City Council on Tuesday evening approved the first four “location reservations” for liquor stores to be established in Statesboro. All four are planned to be created by renovating existing buildings.

In one instance, the council members decided between two applicants whose proposed liquor store locations are within 1,000 yards of each other. By approving an application for a new business called Blue Mile Wine & Spirits to be created by developers who intend to renovate the vacant former Midtown Bar & Grill building at 12 Brannen St., the council in effect denied the application of Two Guys Beverage, an established beer and wine package shop at Suite 410 in College Plaza, 520 Fair Road, to add distilled spirits and expand into a neighboring space in the plaza.

A previous council decision, in establishing the city law section on liquor stores at an earlier meeting, had made 1,000 yards – double the distance required under state law – the minimum spacing between liquor stores in Statesboro.

During a work session before Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, City Manager Charles Penny told council members he would make a recommendation on the Two Guys versus Blue Mile Wine & Spirits proximity conflict if they wanted one. They did, and he explained that recommendation during the regular meeting, after the mayor and council heard from the manager and assistant manager of Two Guys Beer Wine & Tobacco and from one of the owner-applicants for Blue Mile Wine & Spirits and their attorney.

“The contribution to long-range viability of areas of the city is critical, the redevelopment of a property that has been vacant and dormant for a number of years, which also had some history that wasn’t always so good,” Penny said, after listing other factors he considered.

The old Midtown Bar & Grill building proposed to become Blue Mile Wine & Spirits had sat dormant, and he soon confirmed that it was the site he was recommending. Both it and Two Guys Beverage are within the South Main Street Tax Allocation District, but Penny said that the increase in property value resulting from the proposed major renovation of the vacant Brannen Street building would generate more revenue for the TAD fund.

“The location has plenty of available parking,” Penny continued. “The location will contribute more tax increments to the South Main Street TAD. … and the location is within the DSDA (Downtown Statesboro Development Authority) area, which will have to comply with exterior design requirements.”

The council’s vote approving the Blue Mile Wine & Spirits location, shown on the printed agenda as an option “B” with the Two Guys location being option “A,” was 5-0. This was actually the last of the four location applications approved Tuesday.

All five site applications presented, including that of Two Guys, had cleared a review by city staff members, including criminal background checks of the applicants.

Other approved sites

The first two locations approved were not controversial, since no other applicants appeared within a 1,000-yard radius.

The first site approved was that for Clarke Beverages, 607 Brannen St., proposed by owner-applicant Stephen Bradley Clarke.

The second approval went to S’Boro Liquors, 860 Buckhead Drive, proposed by FTJ Enterprises LLC, owner Robert Baughn.

L/C Package Sales, 2823 Northside Drive West, applied for by owner Lindsay Martin, was the third site approved. But it met with some controversy from owners of a sixth site, at least during the formal hearing and discussion, if not in the formal decision.

Representatives of the sixth would-be liquor store, North Boro Liquors, applicant Corn Needs Waters LLC, with identified manager Hilary Joyner, appeared before the council seeking to develop the store at 2390 Northside Drive. That would be within 1,000 yards of the L/C Package Sales location.

An attorney for North Boro Liquors sought equal consideration for its application or a delay in the council’s decision on L/C Package Sales to allow that.

But the L/C Package application had been submitted April 1, the first day the city accepted applications, and its staff review had been completed. City Clerk Leah Harden reported that the North Boro application had been received only Monday, April 18, so no review had been done.

Because it was not a reviewed application, Penny and Mayor Jonathan McCollar both said there was no conflict requiring a delay, and council unanimously approved the L/C Package sales application. In fact, six more applications had been received at City Hall before the one from North Boro, but these were not presented for action Tuesday, pending completion of reviews and a required posting of notices at the sites.

This story will be expanded both online and for Thursday’s print edition, with more information on the sites and discussion.